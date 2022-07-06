x
How to watch a live snake clutch hatching online from the Memphis Zoo

The Zoo is offering a livestream of the hatching of its first Louisiana pine snake clutch this year on its website.
Credit: Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo is giving everyone the chance to check out a live snake hatching, from the security of your own home.

The Zoo is offering a livestream of the hatching of its first Louisiana pine snake clutch this year on its website.

Zookeepers said the eggs were laid in May 2022, and one of the eggs dented earlier this week. They said that is a signal that the incubation period is ending. Next, they’ll watch for pipping – when the baby snakes cut the shell with their tooth to emerge to the world.

The zoo said the snakes which hatch are vital to the species and will be cared for by experts on staff. They will be released into the wild later to help save the endangered population.

Find the livestream at https://www.memphiszoo.org/louisiana-pine-snake-egg-hatching-cam.

