Mid-South musical prodigy relearns the violin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South child suffering from sickle cell anemia has endured a lot, but there's something special about him.

Caesar Sant began playing violin when he was 2 years old. As a toddler, he amazed his music teachers with his natural abilities and over the years has been called a violin prodigy.

Caesar was also born with sickle cell anemia. By the age of five, he had already suffered three strokes. The last stroke paralyzed him, and he was unable to play violin for months. He had to relearn everything.

Caesar's doctors recommended physical therapy and a bone marrow transplant. Lucas, Caesar's father, created a GoFundMe to raise money for the transplant, and the Sant family moved to Memphis to be closer to a bone marrow transplant center. In September 2021, Caesar successfully received a bone marrow transplant from his little sister Helen. He's been recovering well ever since.

Caesar's 12-year-old sister Maria-Anita, who was born with the same blood disorder, is also in need of a bone marrow transplant.

The Sant family is looking for a donor for Maria-Anita and is asking the community for help in raising funds for her transplant.