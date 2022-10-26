Frayser families work to rebuild after townhome fire

Pastor Ricky Floyd who said he has raised nearly $7,000 to help the residents of Annie's Townhomes gave them more help today.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Frayser are uniting to rebuild. After a fire at Annie's Townhomes on Melissa Drive, several families were left without a home, and it has taken nearly a month to start to resettling the complex's residents.

Today, community leaders and businesses united to help those affected.

"You got emotional, you got physical, financial loss," Pastor Ricky Floyd said. "Every component of a person's life; spiritual, mental financial, housing is impacted by that [townhome fire]".

Investigators said the fire was accidental and was caused by food left cooking unattended. Authorities say total damages are estimated at about $450,000.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and two firefighters were taken for chest pain and a twisted ankle. All were in non-critical condition.

Today, Pastor Ricky Floyd and local furniture store Frayser Furniture Connection helped those who were displaced pick up the pieces.

"Just count us in," James Jefferson, who owns Frayser Furniture Connection, said. "Whatever we can do to help, you know, because nobody knows what they're going through right now until you experience yourself and this, I wouldn't wish on nobody."

Endora Newton, one of the receipts of furniture, is raising two children.

Community leaders hope this show of strength after tragedy will continue building a more unified north Memphis.

"This is the new Frayser, this is what we do; we love, support, we care for each other and we aid each other in times of crisis," Pastor Ricky Floyd said.

"I think the resilience of this community has been strong a long time," Shelby Charlie Caswell said. "And it just continues to show through situations like this that we got good community leaders that care about the people."