Tops Bar-B-Q and Roadshow BMW are showing some #MemphisLove to local Kroger workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In partnership with Tops Bar-B-Q, Roadshow BMW is recognizing the associates at some of Memphis’ local Kroger stores for their hard work in serving our community through such a demanding time.

We are thrilled to do anything and everything we can to support the people in Memphis who are serving our community. We know that this has been an especially difficult time for the team members at Kroger and we are grateful to them.