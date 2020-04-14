x
Tops Bar-B-Q and Roadshow BMW are showing some #MemphisLove to local Kroger workers

They are delivering lunches for workers at seven different Kroger stores this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In partnership with Tops Bar-B-Q, Roadshow BMW is recognizing the associates at some of Memphis’ local Kroger stores for their hard work in serving our community through such a demanding time. 

We are delivering 500 total lunch meals to seven different Kroger locations between the dates of April 13 and April 17.

This partnership with the Tops Bar-B-Q team is an extension of Roadshow BMW’s Roadshow Gives Back program. 

We are thrilled to do anything and everything we can to support the people in Memphis who are serving our community. We know that this has been an especially difficult time for the team members at Kroger and we are grateful to them.

