2 people injured, 1 man detained after shooting at Wolfchase Galleria over 'argument,' MPD says

Memphis Police said a man is in custody after a shooting at the Wolfchase Mall.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday evening after a shooting at the Wolfchase Galleria, Memphis Police said.

One man has been detained by police after the shooting, which MPD said stemmed from an argument in the mall.

One person was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition, while a second person was taken to Saint Francis Hospital by private vehicle. A third person was taken to the hospital after a "medical episode," MPD said.

According to MPD, the scene at the mall is secure. It's currently unknown whether the shooter knew the victims.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.