3 more bulldogs stolen in Cordova, police say

Memphis Police are asking for help finding the suspects who took three bulldogs on Friday. Previously, police also asked the public for information about two French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint on on Sunday, March 12.

This time, a home in the 8100 block of Oak Moss was burglarized. Entry was gained by pushing out a window A/C unit, according to The Memphis Police Department (MPD). Taken were purses, TVs, shoes, watches and the dogs — two of them French bulldogs and a third an English bulldog.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged by police to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous, according to MPD.