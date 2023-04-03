x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

3 more bulldogs stolen in Cordova, police say

Previously, police also asked the public for information about two French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint on on Sunday, March 12.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

Memphis Police are asking for help finding the suspects who took three bulldogs on Friday. Previously, police also asked the public for information about two French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint on on Sunday, March 12.

This time, a home in the 8100 block of Oak Moss was burglarized. Entry was gained by pushing out a window A/C unit, according to The Memphis Police Department (MPD). Taken were purses, TVs, shoes, watches and the dogs — two of them French bulldogs and a third an English bulldog.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged by police to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous, according to MPD.

Residential Burglary 8100 Block Oak Moss Report #2303016018ME MEMPHIS, TN – On March 31, a home in the 8100 block of...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, April 3, 2023

    

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Community pushing for 'Pattern and Practice' investigation into MPD

Before You Leave, Check This Out