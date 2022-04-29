Two men indicted in 2021 home invasion in Arlington

Christopher Schweigler and Jacob Cutberth face charges of burglary, robbery, and kidnapping in the June 2021 crime.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two men in a 2021 home invasion in Arlington. Both have been indicted.

Investigators said the home invasion happened June 1, 2021, when a woman awoke in the middle of the night to two men with guns walking towards her. Investigators said the men went to the woman’s closet and stole a small safe that held bank documents, jewelry, and cash. The victim was not hurt.

Deputies worked the case for 10 months and identified Christopher Schweigler and Jacob Cutberth as suspects.

Investigators said Schweigler, 27, was arrested on September 7, 2021, on an unrelated warrant for charges of assaulting an officer, evading arrest, theft, guns, and drugs. He was later indicted in the home invasion.

They said the other suspect, Cutberth, 29, was indicted on April 26, 2022, and arrested by the SCSO fugitive team.

Both Schweigler and Cutberth are charged in the home invasion with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated kidnapping, due to preventing the victim from leaving her home during the robbery.

They are being held in the Shelby County Jail.