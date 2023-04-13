Court hearings held for suspects accused in Prive restaurant shooting

The hearings for Kendrick Gray, Johnny Sanford, and Damone Joseph Sykes were continued. All three are due back in court for preliminary hearings on April 25.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The three suspects charged in a shooting that left two dead and five injured at the Prive restaurant in Hickory Hill March 29, 2023, had court hearings Thursday.

The hearings for Kendrick Gray, Johnny Sanford, and Damone Joseph Sykes were continued. All three are due back in court for preliminary hearings on April 25. Gray also has an earlier hearing set for Friday, April 14.

Gray is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Sanford faces charges of first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Sykes is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a dangerous firearm during commission/attempt of a dangerous felony, and robbery.

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 6900 block of Winchester about 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. MPD said officers arrived to find two men shot in the parking lot. According to Sykes’ affidavit, a victim identified as Terrial Alexander died at the scene. The other victim, identified as Larry Bailey in the affidavit for Sanford, was taken to Regional One Hospital, but he later died due to his injuries.

Investigators at the time said five other people were also shot and injured, and all went to the hospital in personal vehicles.

Memphis Police investigators said a fight started inside the club, and some of the individuals involved went to their cars and got guns, then began shooting.

According to Sanford’s affidavit, a witness identified him as the suspect who shot Bailey.

According to the affidavit for Sykes, investigators said video showed Sykes taking a gun from a male victim who was trying to restrain another accused shooter. The affidavit said Sykes shot the male victim after taking the gun.

According to the affidavit, Sykes was identified as also having been shot during the incident.