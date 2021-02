Memphis police are investigating shots fired on I-240 near Norris Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was injured Saturday night when shot while driving on I-240 north of Norris Road.

The shooting happened just before 8:30. The right two lanes are blocked while officers investigate.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the suspects were in a maroon 4-door vehicle with a black hood.

The victim's injuries are not life threatening.

This is an ongoing investigation.