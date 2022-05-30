High school student indicted for 2021 murder at Frayser gas station

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Marc Lynn Thomas was indicted for first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery. He is being held on $750,000 bond at Shelby County Jail East.

Memphis Police said they were called about a shooting about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2021, at a gas station in the 3700 block of North Watkins. Investigators said Malik Gibson, 20, had pulled up to a pump, then went into the store. When he came out, police said Thomas walked up and shot Gibson in the head, neck, chest, and left arm.