High school student indicted for 2021 murder at Frayser gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a 17-year-old high school student in a murder last year at a Frayser gas station.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said Marc Lynn Thomas was indicted for first-degree felony murder and especially aggravated robbery. He is being held on $750,000 bond at Shelby County Jail East.
Memphis Police said they were called about a shooting about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2021, at a gas station in the 3700 block of North Watkins. Investigators said Malik Gibson, 20, had pulled up to a pump, then went into the store. When he came out, police said Thomas walked up and shot Gibson in the head, neck, chest, and left arm.
Investigators said video showed Thomas taking the car keys from Gibson’s pocket, then driving away in Gibson’s car.
Thomas was arrested about a week later.
