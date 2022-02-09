x
Crime

Reward offered for suspect in murder of LYE Dance Academy administrator

Gregory Morton is wanted by U.S. Marshals on charges of first-degree murder and federal probation violation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals announced a reward is being offered for the arrest of the man suspected of killing LYE Dance Academy administrator Juanita Washington.

Gregory Morton is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and federal probation violation.

Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Gregory Morton

60-year-old Washington was shot about 1:00 p.m. December 29, 2021, while sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Walgreens in the 3100 block of S. Perkins in Parkway Village. She died at the hospital.

Memphis Police said security video showed a man in a white Chevrolet van with green graphics that read “A&G Lawncare” pull up beside Washington’s car. They said the video shows the man get out of the can, then shoot into Washington’s car several times before taking off. The van was recovered later that evening.

Credit: U.S. Marshals Service
Gregory Morton

A warrant for Morton’s arrest in the murder was issued January 12, 2022.

Morton is also wanted for pretrial release violation on a federal weapons charge and a state charge of convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Morton is about 5’11 tall and weighs 195 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The amount of the reward for information leading to his capture was not released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-601-1575. 

