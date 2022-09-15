Search ongoing for suspect after woman dies in Westwood shooting

Police said the suspect is known to the victim and drove off in a black Toyota Camry.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died after she was shot Thursday night in Westwood, according to the Memphis Police Department.

According to police, officers were called to the 4400 block of Westmont Street just before 8 p.m. The woman, 34, was originally taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Police said the suspect, a man, is known to the victim and drove off in a black Toyota Camry with Tennessee tag BHY-7905.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any tips that can help Memphis police in their ongoing investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

