Mississippi man arrested after Memphis police chase, allegedly stealing car from dealership

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was arrested after police said he struck two Memphis police cars with a car he allegedly stole from a dealership.

According to an arrest affidavit, Detavious Spears, 26, of Nesbit, Miss., faces several charges, including aggravated assault, theft of property between $10,000-60,000, and two counts of evading arrest.

The affidavit said Spears broke into Chuck Hutton Chevrolet on Mount Moriah Road on Friday.

He then stole a black Camaro from the service department and used it to ram the back gate several times, the affidavit said. After that, he got into another Camaro and took it back to the service center.

According to the affidavit, he got away in a Corvette. Officers saw the Corvette on Ridgeway Road near Poplar Avenue and tried to stop it, but police said Spears didn't pull over.

During the chase, police said the Corvette hit a guard rail on Walnut Grove and Farm Road.

He got out of the car and tried to get away, but was arrested.

Spears had a suspended driver's license for not paying a fine. He posted a $50,000 bond and is due in court Monday morning.