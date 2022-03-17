Mississippi man charged in shooting outside downtown Memphis club

Jason Bell of Robinsonville is charged in the shooting outside the Blind Bear Club on Feb. 1, 2022, after a fight inside.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man is charged in a shooting last month outside a downtown Memphis club.

Jason Bell of Robinsonville is charged with attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Memphis Police were called to Regional One Hospital about 4:00 a.m. February 1, 2022, where a man said he had just been shot outside Blind Bear on South Main near Peabody Place.

The man told investigators he had gotten into an argument with another man at the club, and then a fight broke out and several men started assaulting him. He said he ran from the club and was chased to his van, and as he ran, someone shot him. He said he drove himself to Regional One Hospital. Police said the man had been shot in both legs and is expected to recover.

According to the police affidavit, Jason Bell went to police February 10, 2022, and waived his rights and gave a statement. Investigators said Bell told them he had been at the Blind Bear and gotten into a fight with the victim. They said Bell admitted he was under the influence at the time, and armed with a 9mm. According to the affidavit, Bell admitted to chasing the victim out of the club and shooting at him.

Investigators said video confirmed several suspects were involved in the initial altercation, and that Bell was involved. They said video showed the victim being chased, and a gunshot is heard.