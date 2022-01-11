Shelby County woman indicted in child's death at party

It happened last July on Nash Drive near Stateline Road where her daughter was having a sleepover birthday party with 3 friends.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County woman has been indicted on criminal charges in the death of an 11-year-old girl who was accidentally shot at a birthday party last summer with a gun her friends found in a kitchen drawer.

Shelby County DA Amy Weirich said Tuesday a grand jury indicted Rakasha Sims, 30, on criminally negligent homicide, two counts of aggravated child neglect, and one count of aggravated parental or custodial child endangerment. She's being held on a $65,000 bond.

It happened on July 7, 2021, at Sims' apartment on Nash Drive in southeast Shelby County near Stateline Road where her daughter was having a sleepover birthday party with three friends.

Five children, including her daughter and 4-year-old son, were left alone and unsupervised in the apartment when one of the girls found the loaded gun while looking for silverware in the kitchen drawers.