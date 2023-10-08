Tennessee special session to tackle human trafficking across the state

Gov. Lee's proclamation earlier this week calls for lawmakers to require TBI to issue a new report outlining the current state of human trafficking.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — How child human trafficking, also known as hidden trafficking, affects Tennessee will be a topic in the upcoming special session called by Governor Bill Lee in just over a week.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said trafficking is the second fastest growing criminal industry in Tennessee.

"We've received nearly 200 referrals of human trafficking for this year," said Rachel Haaga, founder of Restore Corps. “Right around 50 percent being juveniles.”

The Memphis human trafficking prevention non-profit said the average age of a child in trafficking is 11 to 13 years old for boys and 12 to 14 for girls.



The recent proclamation from Gov. Lee wants lawmakers to require the TBI to broadly outline the current state of the issue in a new report. Haaga said this could serve as a useful tool for non-profits across the state.

"Organizations in our community that are actively doing something about it might be able to increase their capacity and go further," said Haaga, "For funding, for education needs, for community impact, for volunteers."

However, many people like Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said the conversation needs to go beyond just the proclamation.

"TBI can't do this alone. I think collectively we have to work together and realize it is an issue and unfortunately an issue here in Memphis," said Kuhn.

Since January, new specialized teams have been working to cut down on juvenile sex trafficking in Memphis and track down the children who need it most.

"Our juvenile referrals have over quadrupled this year," said Haaga. "There have been specialized resources identified and put towards this issue in our community. More kids are being identified and being connected to the specialized services that they need."

The new partnership includes the help of Memphis Shelby County Schools, TBI, FBI and local law enforcement. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services also has its own team tackling the issue.