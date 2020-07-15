Collierville Schools reopening plan released

Classes are scheduled to begin August 17, 2020.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville School District has released its reopening plan for students in the fall.

The plan calls for a return to school on Monday, August 17, 2020. The plan includes two options for parents to choose from: in-person traditional school, or virtual learning from home. Families who wish to go with the virtual plan must complete a digital enrollment form by July 29.

Parents are encouraged to have their students remain with the chosen plan for the entire school year, however there will be an option to return to in-person classes in January 2021.