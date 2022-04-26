David Archer named 24th president of Christian Brothers University

Archer has been serving as interim president since November 2021, after the departure of Jack Shannon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Christian Brothers University has a new president.

The school’s Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that David L. Archer has been named the 24th president of CBU. Archer has been serving as interim president since November 2021, after the departure of Jack Shannon.

Previously, Archer served as an associate professor and director of CBU’s Healthcare MBA Program. Before that, he served as Chief Executive Officer at Saint Francis Healthcare in Memphis from 1997 to 2016.

The board said after receiving information from a consultant and input from faculty, staff, students, administrators, and trustees, “we have chosen to take their advice and extend Dave’s appointment into a permanent position instead of conducting a national search.”

“At the time we appointed Dave to be interim president, I said that we were fortunate to have him, and blessed to have someone with his leadership experience, background, and a familiarity with our mission and campus,” said Louis “Bo” Allen, chair of the CBU Board of Trustees, in a news release. “In the few short months that he has served in this position, he has more than proven himself capable of steering this university in the right direction and has made a deep and personal connection with all of the members of the CBU Community.”

“I am both proud and humbled to be a part of the distinguished 150-year history of Christian Brothers University,” Archer said. “I definitely see a bright future for CBU and all of the members of its tight-knit community. And I plan to actively assist in honoring that history and building that future in every way that I can. By continuing CBU’s rich tradition of inclusion, access, and affordability, we will prepare our students to serve generously, lead purposefully, and live as responsible stewards for future generations.

Archer officially begins in the permanent position immediately. A formal inauguration is being planned, and details will be announced at a later date.