MSCS human resources head put on leave, district says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools, Yolanda Martin, has been put on administrative leave, the district said.

Martin is a former teacher and principal and oversees a district of more than 14,000 employees.

When asked about Martin being placed on administrative leave, the district said they don't comment on pending investigations.

The district provided the following statement to ABC24:

"The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our on-going efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS functions. As we follow our outlined process in this matter, ensuring that children have the best education and experience possible remains our North Star."

Martin is at least the third higher up to be placed on leave in the past year. In September, Deputy Superintendent John Barker was put on administrative leave due to a personnel complaint. He's still on leave.