Preventing summer learning loss | Memphis Educator Ernest Morris III shares best practices this summer

As summer continues it's important for parents and students to remember "education is self-improvement," author and educator Ernest Morris III said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As summer continues, some parents may have concerns about students losing ground academically.

The time away from the hustle and bustle of the classroom could be valuable to help students catch up or at least not fall further behind.

Nine months in-school and about three-months-out — educators say the latter could be the most impactful on a student's education.

“What is the vision? What is learning — in house, now? What does summer look like for my children?" author of 'The Art of Engaging with Urban Youth' Ernest Morris III said.

According to the American Educational Research Journal, elementary students lost about 17 to 34% of the prior year's learning gains.

It's a trend Kirby High School educator Morris says parents should be proactive about.

"My children deserve my availability and who they are and what I'm investing into them deserves it," Morris said “And so, as a parent, we need balance.”

Learning loss can sometimes also be increased based on the child's "at-home environment." That's why Morris suggests parents set a day-to-day schedule for students and work to keep their children engaged by reinforcing what they already know.

“Know what your child is previously taught or introduced to, right?" Morris said. "Then, you reinforce those things. Then, second, you need to know where they’re going or what they are going to be introduced to next."

Morris also recommends incorporating activities in your child's day-to-day schedule in an interesting way that draws on something they are interested in.