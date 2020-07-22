Shelby County health experts review school district reopening proposals

Group of TN doctors, Shelby County Schools teachers express safety concerns, want in-person learning postponed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As Shelby County health experts monitor the COVID-19 numbers, they're also reviewing proposals by area school districts as they attempt to resume in-person learning next month.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said guidelines from both the Centers For Disease Control and American Academy of Pediatrics will play large roles in their final decision making.

"One of the key things that we will look at is flexibility. We do know, and again this is not limited to Shelby County, there's ongoing transmission in many communities across this country," Dr. Haushalter said.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld agrees. He outlined two key factors this week for safely reopening in-person classroom learning.

The first: where the transmission ratio stands next month.

"Now it's still fairly high and one hopes we can get it under control better between now and start of school," Dr. Threlkeld said.

The second factor? How detailed are backup options for area school districts, assuming any students or staff test positive?

"They need to have a plan for how exactly they are going to quarantine students, exactly the setup of the classes," Dr. Threlkeld said.

Dr. Threlkeld also pointed to new research, which showed teenagers are at greater risk of catching and spreading COVID-19 compared to elementary age children.

"More alarmingly, when you look at older kids - junior high, high school and the like - they actually transmit it just fine," Dr. Threlkeld said.

There's no official date yet on when the Shelby County Health Department will finalize the reopening plans with area school districts and experts may ask the systems to tweak their plans to provide the safest environment possible.