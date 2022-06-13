Katt Williams brings his 2023 and Me tour to Southaven this fall

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. CT at ticketmaster.com , and start at $64, plus taxes and fees. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. CT.

From the Landers Center: “With a career spanning over 20 years, Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. His latest stand-up special, “Katt Williams: World War III,” premiered May 17 on Netflix. Filmed at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, “World War III” explores the subject of conspiracy theories, delivering a realistic but humorous critique of some of the most bizarre and alarmingly prevalent theories.”