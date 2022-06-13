Katt Williams brings his 2023 and Me tour to Southaven this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Comedian and Emmy winner Katt Williams is headed to the Mid-South in the fall.
Williams’ ‘2023 and Me’ tour will make a stop at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, on November 25, 2022, at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. CT at ticketmaster.com, and start at $64, plus taxes and fees. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. CT.
From the Landers Center: “With a career spanning over 20 years, Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today's top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. His latest stand-up special, “Katt Williams: World War III,” premiered May 17 on Netflix. Filmed at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, “World War III” explores the subject of conspiracy theories, delivering a realistic but humorous critique of some of the most bizarre and alarmingly prevalent theories.”
2023 AND ME TOUR DATES:
- Friday, September 16, 2022 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Coliseum
- Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena
- Friday, September 23, 2022 – Houston, TX – NRG Arena
- Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
- Friday, September 30, 2022 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center
- Saturday, October 1, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – Farmers Coliseum
- Friday, October 8, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Friday, October 14, 2022 – Baltimore, MD – UMBC Events Center
- Friday, October 21, 2022 – Washington DC – DAR Constitution Hall
- Saturday, October 22, 2022 – Washington DC – DAR Constitution Hall
- Friday, October 28, 2022 – New York, NY – Hulu Theater at MSG
- Friday, November 4, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
- Friday, November 11, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Saturday, November 12, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena
- Friday, November 18, 2022 – Springfield, MA – MassMutual Center
- Saturday, November 19, 2022 – Rochester – Blue Cross Arena
- Friday, November 25, 2022 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center
- Saturday, November 26, 2022 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Canes River Center Arena