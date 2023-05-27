VIP and 3-day passes now on sale for 2023 Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival

The 45th annual festival is set for May 5 through 7, 2023. MIM officials said the festival will return to the revamped Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s that time of year again. Three-day and VIP passes for the 2023 Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival are now on sale.

A limited number of three-day passes will run $165 (plus fees) until they are all sold. VIP passes offer exclusive seating, dedicated entry, VIP-only bars, and air-conditioned restrooms. Those VIP passes cost $995 for three-days.

Tickets are available at https://memphisinmay.org/events/beale-street-music-festival/.

So who will be hitting the stage? MIM said that announcement will come in February 2023.

“Only at the Beale Street Music Festival can you see an eclectic lineup of chart-toppers, hit-makers, and legends on the banks of the beautiful Mississippi river,” said James L. Holt, President and CEO of Memphis in May, in a news release. “We are thrilled to return to our riverfront home in Tom Lee Park and look forward to celebrating with our fans as, yet again, we bring the hottest artists, fan favorites, and legends to our famous BSMF stages. And being Beale Street Music Festival, of course, there’s something for almost every musical taste.”

2023 Memphis in May International Festival Dates

Honored Country Salute to Malaysia May 1-31, 2023

Beale Street Music Festival May 5-7, 2023

World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest May 17 – 20, 2023

Great American River Run May 27, 2023

