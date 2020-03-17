Kroc Center temporarily suspends all programs and operations

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
The Kroc Center of Memphis has temporarily suspended all public programming and operations regarding the spread of COVID-19.
All activities with the exception of Spring Break Camp were suspended Monday. Kroc Center teams are working within parameters set forth by the CDC and the guidance of local government to determine when staff can safely resume normal operations.
The center is offering a free online option of its Les Mills Fitness Classes to help keep people active and working out at home. Just click here for a link to the classes.
