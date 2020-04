Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases are spreading around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

LIVE UPDATES

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update on COVID-19 response in the state

1:30 p.m. - (KTHV) - As of Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,562 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health also confirmed the death toll of COVID-19 has reached 32.

Gov. Hutchinson signed two new executive orders, involving first responders and COVID-19 workers comp claims and liability immunity for medical emergency responders.

----------------------------------------------------

Rhodes postpones 2020 in-person commencement ceremony; virtual ceremony May 16.





Rhodes President Dr. Marjorie Hass letter to students:

Dear Students,

I write with the sad news that our on campus commencement ceremony will need to be postponed. Government issued stay-at-home orders and social distancing rules continue to be extended to the point where we can no longer confidently plan for a May 16th event.

Your responses to our survey will be very helpful as we develop an alternative plan. I have lots to say to you about those alternatives, but before I do that, I want to acknowledge the disappointment. Some of you have told me that you hesitate to express your real feelings about commencement because it seems like a small thing in comparison to lost lives, lost jobs, and the risks that front-line medical workers and others are taking. Perhaps that is true. But loss isn’t a contest. Grief doesn’t portion itself out in rational measures. You can care about the wider world and still have the loss of the commencement you had envisioned, and for which you have worked, be meaningful and important. Your families are no doubt hurting as well. This is a moment for which they have planned—perhaps since you were born. We will make do, we will carry on, and we will celebrate at another time. But we all feel the postponement of our May 16th commencement keenly.

At a later date—when we are again able to travel and gather—we will host an in-person, full-scale commencement ceremony. We will include as many senior week events as possible, including time to bond as a class, graduating in the garden, spending time with your faculty and classmates, and wearing your cords. We will also hold special student-run commencement events, such as the annual Lavender Celebration and the inaugural Sankofa Ceremony. The committee is reviewing alternative dates and we will have more to share as we know more about the timeline of this virus. I am already looking forward to congratulating you personally as your name is called and you walk across the stage to be hooded by a faculty member.

On May 16th, we will not host commencement but we will host a virtual celebration that brings the Class of 2020 together and marks this important day. Expect some surprises and special touches—the committee has several ideas in mind already. Degrees will be officially conferred on May 16th and mailed to you the following week.

Your class has made a difference at Rhodes and your influence will be felt by the students who follow you. When we meet and re-meet at reunions and campus events in the future, we will tell our stories of this strange moment when so much of life came to a stand still. And we will rejoice in the bonds of learning and friendship that transcended all else.

Warmly,

Marjorie





---------------------------------------------------------

Memphis & Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force Update

12:00 p.m. - The COVID-19 Joint Task Force update Mayor Jim Strickland, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings and the Shelby County Health Department

April 15 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update April 15 City of Memphis/Shelby County Joint Covid Task Force Update Posted by City of Memphis on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Mississippi reports 273 new cases, 11 new deaths

10:20 a.m. - The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 273 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, with 11 new deaths. The total of coronavirus cases since March 11 is now 3,360, with 122 deaths.

There are 199 total confirmed cases in Desoto County, with 3 deaths, and one outbreak at a long-term care facility.

--------------------------------------------------------

Shelby County reports 81 new confirmed cases & 1 additional death

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports there are now 1,432 confirmed cases in the county, and 31 deaths.

15,082 people have been tested in the county.

5,832 total cases in Tennessee.

The Shelby County Health Department is investigating clusters of infection in a number of facilities that serve vulnerable populations.

Map of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County as of 04/14/2020

-------------------------------------------

Arkansas reports 1,562 confirmed cases; 32 deaths

9:00 a.m. - The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 32 deaths.

The department says 487 people have recovered.

21,800 have been tested, and 20,238 were negative for the virus.

Crittenden County has 121 positive cases; 2 deaths

Cross County has 7 positive cases

Mississippi County has 7 positive cases

Poinsett County has 7 positive cases

St. Francis County has 45 positive cases

------------------------------------------

Bank On Arkansas+ to Help Expedite COVID-19 Financial Relief Process

Bank On Arkansas+ is offering access to certified checking accounts to ensure Arkansans are able to receive government-issued relief in a timely manner. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the IRS will distribute economic impact payments to help ease American’s COVID-19-related financial challenges. Those who are unable to receive funds through direct deposit may not receive paper checks until September.

"Since we formed Bank On Arkansas+ in 2018, we have focused on engaging Arkansans who still receive paper checks and are potentially unbanked,” said Kara Wilkins, the initiative’s director. “In the face of COVID-19, this has become an urgent need, and we are grateful to our participating banks and credit unions for providing economic relief for struggling families.”

In order to receive the IRS economic payments immediately, unbanked and underbanked Arkansans will need to open a bank account and provide their banking information through a secure IRS portal. With the help of participating Bank On Arkansas+ financial institutions—Bank of America, Diamond Lake Federal Credit Union, IBERIABANK, First Security Bank, US Bank, Simmons Bank, Southern Bancorp, Citizens Bank, Wells Fargo and Centennial Bank— these individuals can now open checking accounts, either online or in person by appointment, that have no overdraft fees; monthly minimums of $5 or less; free debit / ATM cards; and direct deposit options. Individuals may visit bankonar.org for details on how to start an account.

For more information, click here.

------------------------------------------

