Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Friday & Saturday

With more news coming in every hour about the coronavirus, this post will update you with the latest you need to know.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases continue to spread around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.

At Local 24, our coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit our coronavirus section for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about COVID-19, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here.

We will continue to track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Memphis and the Mid-South on this page. Refresh often for new information

LIVE UPDATES

Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Friday, July 10 & Saturday, July 11

Fri., July 10

Lauderdale Cty, TN- Holly Grove, 155 College, Ripley 38063, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Marshall Cty, MS- Mt. Pisgah, 3877 Cayce Rd, Byhalia 38611, 10 a.m.

Sat., July 11

Memphis, Summerfield Missionary Baptist Chuch, 1383 Boxwood St. 38108, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Washington Chapel CME, 68 East Mitchell Rd. 38109, 9 a.m.

Memphis, Southgate Shopping Ctr, 1979 S Third St. 38109, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Rising Sun Outreach Ministries, 5255 Tulane 38109, 10 a.m.

Memphis, Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union 38112, 9-11 a.m. No entrance at 2400 Union; follow signs to go around to rear entrance. MAP

Memphis, Mt Moriah East Housing, 1248 Haynes 38114, 9:30 a.m.

Memphis, World Overcomers, 6655 Winchester Rd. 38115, 10 a.m.

Tishomingo Cty, MS- Belmont at Calvary Baptist, 559 County Rd 16, Belmont 38827, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Alcorn Cty, MS- Church of the Crossroads, 2037 Hwy 72 E., Corinth 38834, 10 a.m.

Panola Cty, MS- Batesville Jr High west side parking lot, 507 Tiger Dr., Batesville 38606, 9 a.m.

Tate Cty, MS- Independence High School, 3184 Hwy 305, Coldwater 38618, 10 a.m.

For every $1 you donate to the Mid-South Food Bank, we can provide 3 nutritious meals to families in need. Donate now to change lives by eliminating hunger in the Mid-South. https://t.co/tdOdIyVqNO#Hunger #FoodBank #MidSouth #Donate pic.twitter.com/8ja9Hy4RRn — Mid-South Food Bank (@MSouthFoodBank) July 7, 2020

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk