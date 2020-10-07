Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Friday & Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus and cases continue to spread around the Mid-South since the virus arrived in the United States in February.
Mid-South Food Bank mobile pantries for Friday, July 10 & Saturday, July 11
Fri., July 10
- Lauderdale Cty, TN- Holly Grove, 155 College, Ripley 38063, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Marshall Cty, MS- Mt. Pisgah, 3877 Cayce Rd, Byhalia 38611, 10 a.m.
Sat., July 11
- Memphis, Summerfield Missionary Baptist Chuch, 1383 Boxwood St. 38108, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, Washington Chapel CME, 68 East Mitchell Rd. 38109, 9 a.m.
- Memphis, Southgate Shopping Ctr, 1979 S Third St. 38109, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, Rising Sun Outreach Ministries, 5255 Tulane 38109, 10 a.m.
- Memphis, Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union 38112, 9-11 a.m. No entrance at 2400 Union; follow signs to go around to rear entrance. MAP
- Memphis, Mt Moriah East Housing, 1248 Haynes 38114, 9:30 a.m.
- Memphis, World Overcomers, 6655 Winchester Rd. 38115, 10 a.m.
- Tishomingo Cty, MS- Belmont at Calvary Baptist, 559 County Rd 16, Belmont 38827, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
- Alcorn Cty, MS- Church of the Crossroads, 2037 Hwy 72 E., Corinth 38834, 10 a.m.
- Panola Cty, MS- Batesville Jr High west side parking lot, 507 Tiger Dr., Batesville 38606, 9 a.m.
- Tate Cty, MS- Independence High School, 3184 Hwy 305, Coldwater 38618, 10 a.m.
Coronavirus in Context:
The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.
But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.