New call for extra caution after Shelby County records largest one-day spike in new COVID-19 cases

The surge Thursday is part of an 88% jump in total COVID-19 cases the last four weeks.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "We are concerned about the trajectory of the virus here in Shelby County," U.S. Public Health Service Rear Admiral Dr. Jonathan Mermin said.

Dr. Mermin and a team of other federal health experts spent the week in Shelby County, tackling our specific COVID-19 challenges and offering advice.

"Memphis has come together before and beaten even greater odds; we can do it again" Dr. Mermin said.

Dr. Mermin said what especially stands out to him is the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on minorities in Shelby County. African-Americans and Hispanics account for more than 3/4 of all cases.

"These deferential rates take a health disparity and make it into an issue of health justice," Dr. Mermin said.

The federal team's visit came as Shelby County's COVID-19 cases spike more than 42% in the last two weeks alone.

If the numbers don't stabilize, health experts say a scaling back of the area's reopening could be unavoidable.

"We are currently examining all of the options that we can take to reduce transmission," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

That's why during the upcoming 4th of July weekend, doctors remind the public to wear a mask, keep social distancing, wash hands, disinfect surfaces constantly, and avoid group gatherings if you are in a vulnerable health population.

"Simple steps taken in full can prevent most infections," Dr. Mermin said.

The Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force said it's working with the state to bring on more testing locations soon, especially in underserved and minority areas impacted the most.