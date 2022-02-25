City Watch Alert issued for Memphis man missing since last week

26-year-old Burnie Neal III left his home in the 3000 block of Shelby Drive on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and hasn’t been seen of heard from since.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who has been missing for a week and a half.

Investigators said 26-year-old Burnie Neal III left his home in the 3000 block of Shelby Drive on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and hasn’t been seen of heard from since.

They said he doesn’t have his cell phone and needs medication.

Neal is 5’8” tall and 177 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans with red sneakers.