First Horizon Bank in East Memphis robbed, police say

A man in his mid-20s wearing a white shirt and blue jeans left the bank going eastbound, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that the First Horizon Bank in East Memphis has been robbed.

The bank is located in the 4600 block of Poplar Avenue. Officers said responded at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

No weapon was seen, but one was "implied," according to MPD. MPD said that cash was taken, but was not able to share how much.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.