The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to the shooting Oct. 11 around 2:45 a.m. on Hacks Cross Road near Marsha Woods Drive, where they found a man seriously hurt.

SCSO said the man told them that he accidentally shot himself in the leg.