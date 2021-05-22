Memphis police search for 5-month-old baby girl

Danova Brown is a black female last seen wearing a white and pink shirt with a diaper. She has black hair and brown eyes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a missing 5-month-old baby girl, who was last seen with her father in the Orange Mound area.

According to MPD, 5-month-old Danova Brown was last seen at around 3:00 p.m. Investigators say Brown and her father, 20-year-old Dajavantay Black, were last seen leaving a home in the 2400 block of East Hillview Drive.

Police say Black assaulted his child's mother Tifea Brown before leaving the home with the child.

Danova Brown is a black female last seen wearing a white and pink shirt with a diaper. She has black hair and brown eyes.