HALLS, Tenn. — Police are asking for your help finding a West Tennessee man who has been missing more than a week.
Donny Wayne Lee was last seen October 27, 2020 in the area of Double-Bridges Unionville in Halls, Tennessee. Halls police say Lee had taken the red pickup pictured below, which belonged to a family member.
Police say Lee’s son recently died, and Lee’s family is concerned for his well-being.
If you or anyone you know may have any information on the whereabouts of Donny Wayne, please contact Halls Police Department at 731-836-1016 or Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Dispatch at 731-635-1311.