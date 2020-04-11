Donny Wayne Lee was last seen October 27, 2020 in Halls, Tennessee.

HALLS, Tenn. — Police are asking for your help finding a West Tennessee man who has been missing more than a week.

Donny Wayne Lee was last seen October 27, 2020 in the area of Double-Bridges Unionville in Halls, Tennessee. Halls police say Lee had taken the red pickup pictured below, which belonged to a family member.

Police say Lee’s son recently died, and Lee’s family is concerned for his well-being.