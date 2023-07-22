MPD: One dead after shooting in Parkway Village, child and three more people in hospital

​Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people were shot in Parkway Village — including one man who died and a child who is currently in the hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday to the 2900 block of Meadows Lane. Preliminary information was that that one man was transported to Methodist University and pronounced dead, according to MPD.

A child was transported to critical condition in Le Bonheur, according to MPD. Two women were transported to critical condition in St. Francis, according to MPD.

Another man arrived at Baptist East by a personal vehicle and he was in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.