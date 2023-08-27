Multiple separate shootings from Saturday night to Sunday launch investigations, Memphis police say

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were multiple separate shootings between late Saturday night and Sunday, Aug. 27, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Two of these have confirmed to be deadly, according to MPD.

A one-year-old child was injured in a shooting that also left one woman dead, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday night to the 100 block of West Red Oaks Drive and located these two victims suffering gunshot wounds.

Police said they both were transported to hospitals in the area in critical condition but the woman was later found to be dead.

At 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 100 Blk of West Red Oaks Dr regarding a shooting. Officers located an adult and a juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They were both transported to area hospitals in critical condition, where the female was pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/veceqY6LWw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 27, 2023

Memphis police said another shooting took place on Todd Drive. Officers said they responded shortly after midnight, finding a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

This man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 12:07 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 Block of Todd Drive regarding a shooting. Officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/1POjf8iCz0 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 27, 2023

Memphis police said another shooting took place on Johnson Avenue. Officers said they responded to this area about half an hour after midnight.

A victim was transported by a private vehicle to Regional One where this person was put in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

At 12:32 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 Block of Johnson Avenue regarding a shooting. Prior to the officers arrival, the victim was transported by private vehicle to Regional One in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/pfe0aIvcWb — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 27, 2023

A shooting took place on South Main Street that killed one woman and injured two other people early Sunday morning, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded around 3 a.m., finding three victims that were close to the scene and all had apparent gunshot wounds.

One woman was transported to critical condition after being found at Pontotoc Avenue and Main Street, according to MPD. She was later pronounced dead, according to MPD.

A man was taken to critical condition after being found Vance Avenue and Main Street, according to MPD.

A woman was taken to critical condition after being found at Front Street and Madison Avenue.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

This incident takes place two weeks after headlines described a shooting that also injured eight in the city's largest entertainment district.

"There will continue to be a heightened law enforcement presence in the downtown area to curtail theses senseless acts of violence," MPD chief C.J. Davis said in a statement at the time. "It is our commitment to bring bad actors to justice to maintain a safe environment in the downtown area for all."

The news also comes as Tennessee's special session to address public safety is set to pick up Monday.