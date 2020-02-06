Curfew extended for city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
The curfew the city of Memphis is under has been extended.
Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issued a civil emergency proclamation and executive order which implemented a curfew from 10pm June 2 until 6am June 3.
By way of a previous executive order, Memphis was under curfew Monday at 10pm through 6am Tuesday.
The Memphis suburb of Germantown also is under curfew. The announcement came Monday, and the curfew continues indefinitely.
