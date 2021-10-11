West Memphis revives Veterans Day parade after 50 years without, will honor fallen solider

West Memphis hasn't had a Veterans Day parade in more than 50 years until now. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For more than 50 years, West Memphis went without a Veterans Day parade. That changes Thursday.

A parade will set out from the parking lot of Lehr Arena at 10 a.m., heading down Broadway Avenue to the end at the VFW on South Avalon. A memorial service will be held at the VFW following the parade at 11:11 a.m.

Jim Fiveash, the Commander of the West Memphis American Legion Post 53, fought through tears speaking of the revived event.

“Being one of the Vietnam veterans, disrespected when I came home, this is everything," he said.

The effort to bring a parade back to West Memphis was formed by a group apart of a community veterans committee.

“Our older veterans are dying off," committee member, Lance Bell, said. "We haven’t gotten to thank them or send them off properly. I think it’s a great way to give back to those people who have stood on the frontlines paid a price whatever price it was so we can have our freedoms today.”

The West Memphis community recently experienced what it means to pay the ultimate price.

SSgt Taylor Hoover, a West Memphis native and marine, was killed in August during a bombing attack outside of the Kabul airport during the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Hoover's family members will serve as the parade's grand marshal.

“It’s an overwhelming feeling: the gratitude, thankfulness, humbleness," Bell said. "We’ve had one event for him here and I think having the parade come back in the first 50 years, it’s kind of the ultimate way we can honor them.”

The community is invited and encouraged to line the streets to support veterans that pass by in the parade.