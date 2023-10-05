Live up-to-the-minute voting results for the Memphis mayor's election

17 candidates are running in the first Memphis mayor's election since 1971 not to feature a sitting mayor running for re-election.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Election Day for the Memphis municipal elections was Thursday, and polls are now closed after 12 hours of voting for one of the most pivotal Memphis mayor's elections in decades.

17 candidates ran for Memphis mayor in the first mayoral election since 1971 not to feature a sitting mayor running for re-election. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who's held the mayor's office since 2016, is leaving office after serving the maximum two terms.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday, we're still awaiting early voting results, which you'll see here as they come in:

