Hughes, Arkansas, Mayor says someone set fire to three police cars overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Arkansas State Police are investigating after the mayor in Hughes, Arkansas, said someone may have set fire to three of the city’s police cars overnight.

In a statement to ABC24, Mayor Lincoln E. Barnett said they were informed about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, that three of the department’s vehicles were on fire in the parking lot of city hall. He said it is believed to be arson.

Barnett said he asked the city’s police department to bring in Arkansas State Police to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact Arkansas State Police.