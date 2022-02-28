x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
VERIFY

No, something unexpected didn't prompt ARDOT to conduct I-40 bridge inspections

If you drive over the bridge, you'll have to work around the cones while bridge inspectors do their job. Traffic will be down to one lane until mid-March.
Credit: ABC24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Right now, drivers on the Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River have no doubt noticed the orange cones are out again. 

If you drive over the bridge, you'll have to work around the work cones while bridge inspectors do their job. Traffic will be down to one lane either eastbound or westbound until mid-March.

THE QUESTION: 

  • Did something unexpected prompt ARDOT to conduct the current inspections now underway?

THE SOURCE:

THE ANSWER:

This is false.

WHAT WE FOUND:

There's nothing to worry about. ARDOT said nothing prompted the inspection now underway.

"Nothing prompted this. There's no issue or anything," Parker said. "This is just, as you say, more attention on that bridge and rightfully so."

"We're just going to be relying on consultants more, H&TB in this case, to do even more inspections throughout the year of the bridge. Not just the area that was impacted last summer, but the entire bridge because that bridge spans a little over three miles," Parker explained. "It takes a while to inspect the whole thing."

We can verify that yes, ARDOT has stepped up the inspection process, but only to give the bridge some tender loving care since it's such a crucial piece of our infrastructure. 

   

The VERIFY team works to separate fact from fiction so that you can understand what is true and false. Please consider subscribing to our daily newsletter, text alerts and our YouTube channel. You can also follow us on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Learn More »

Follow Us

Want something VERIFIED?

Text: 202-410-8808

Related Articles

In Other News

Fact-checking if you can steal up to $950 worth of merchandise in California without consequence under Prop 47