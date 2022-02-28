No, something unexpected didn't prompt ARDOT to conduct I-40 bridge inspections

If you drive over the bridge, you'll have to work around the cones while bridge inspectors do their job. Traffic will be down to one lane until mid-March.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Right now, drivers on the Hernando de Soto bridge over the Mississippi River have no doubt noticed the orange cones are out again.

If you drive over the bridge, you'll have to work around the work cones while bridge inspectors do their job. Traffic will be down to one lane either eastbound or westbound until mid-March.

THE QUESTION:

Did something unexpected prompt ARDOT to conduct the current inspections now underway?

THE SOURCE:

THE ANSWER:

WHAT WE FOUND:

There's nothing to worry about. ARDOT said nothing prompted the inspection now underway.

"Nothing prompted this. There's no issue or anything," Parker said. "This is just, as you say, more attention on that bridge and rightfully so."

"We're just going to be relying on consultants more, H&TB in this case, to do even more inspections throughout the year of the bridge. Not just the area that was impacted last summer, but the entire bridge because that bridge spans a little over three miles," Parker explained. "It takes a while to inspect the whole thing."