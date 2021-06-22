Opinion | Seems like the pandemic has really opened people's eyes on their careers | Richard Ransom

The number of people quitting is at record highs, layoffs are at record lows, and bottom line, the pandemic has us re-evaluating our lives.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In tonight’s Ransom Note: we’re becoming a nation of career-jumpers.

Another new survey out today in Axios.com comes with a staggering stat.

Quoting from “Prudential’s pulse of the American worker” survey: It found 53 precent of Americans are ready to switch to an entirely new industry if they can get retrained.

Broken down even further to those who want to switch fields:

50 precent want higher compensation

34 percent want more growth opportunities

And 24 percent are just tired of working on the things

It’s being called the “Great Resignation.” The number of people quitting is at record highs, layoffs are at record lows, and bottom line, the pandemic has us re-evaluating our lives.

Surveys are showing that so many of us don’t just want to find a similar job somewhere else but doing something entirely different instead.

Axios says the reshuffling post-pandemic could be more dramatic than companies are expecting.