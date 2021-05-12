Mississippi State to play Texas Tech in Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State will be making its fifth appearance in the Liberty Bowl, with the Bulldogs last playing in 2013. This will be Texas Tech's first trip to the Liberty Bowl.

"We're thrilled to welcome back the Mississippi State Bulldogs to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for the first time in eight years," Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, said. "Coach Mike Leach's "Air Raid" offense is one of the most exciting in the country and the matchup against Texas Tech will be one of the most compelling games of the entire bowl season. The Bulldogs and their passionate fans set the AutoZone Liberty Bowl's all-time attendance record in 2007 (63,816) and we look forward to having them in this year's AutoZone Liberty Bowl."