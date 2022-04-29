Get Hype Memphis! What you need to know for Grizzlies Game 6 against Timberwolves

The Grizzlies are ahead in the series 3-2 as they face the Timberwolves Friday at 8 p.m. in Minnesota.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies tip off Game 6 of their NBA Western Conference 1st Round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday at 8 p.m. in Minnesota.

The Grizzlies are ahead in the series 3-2, and so far, they've been the better team in the last half of the fourth quarter, even if the other 90% of the game has mostly gone the way of the Wolves. Ja Morant belied his age by quite a bit in Game 5 by scoring his team's final 13 points, including the last-second layup that lifted Memphis to victory.

The Grizzlies last advanced to the second round in 2015, when none of their current players were around, nor the coaching staff.

“I’m just focused on how we’re going to play our best basketball still. So hopefully come out with that physical edge, that mental edge you’re going to need,” coach Taylor Jenkins said. “You just need to take it up a notch for sure on the road against a really tough team.”

Taking an early lead at Target Center could go a long way toward sending the Grizzlies to a Game 1 on Sunday at Golden State.

“You don’t want to give a team like that any life,” Tyrus Jones said. “When you have a chance to close out an opponent in a playoff series, you've got to try to take advantage of it. We obviously don’t want this to go to a seventh game.”

Watch Party

The Grizzlies said they are hosting another official Watch Party at the Fourth Bluff Park in downtown Memphis. Grizz, the Grizz Girls, and the Claw Crew will all be on site as the team takes on the Timberwolves. Visit Grizzlies.com/MemThis for details.

Betting odds (BetMGM)

Spread: Grizzlies -2.5, Timberwolves +2.5

Moneyline: Grizzlies -145, Timberwolves +120

Total: 237.5 (-110)

TV and radio information

National TV broadcast: ESPN

Regional TV broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Memphis radio broadcast: 92.9 FM