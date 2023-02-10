Ja Morant becomes first player in Grizzlies history named All-Star starter twice

The Grizzlies point guard will be selected among the starters in the NBA All-Star draft Feb. 19.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard Ja Morant made history in 2022 when he became just the second player in franchise history named an NBA All-Star starter.

In 2023, he's making history again, becoming the first player in Grizzlies history named to the starting roster twice - and two years in a row.

Due to an injury to Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry preventing him from playing, Ja earned the starting nod, the NBA announced Friday.

Curry, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will be replaced as starters in the NBA All-Star Game by Morant, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen, all previously selected as All-Star reservists.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam were added to the All-Star roster by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

When an All-Star starter is unable to participate in the NBA All-Star Game before the NBA All-Star Draft takes place, he is replaced in the starter pool for the Draft by the All-Star reserve from the same conference and of the same position group who had the highest weighted ranking in the voting for All-Star starters.

The starter replacements are Embiid for Durant (who was in the Eastern Conference frontcourt group at the time of the voting), Markkanen for Williamson and Morant for Curry.

Ja is scoring at a rate of 27.4 points per game this season, matching his career-high set during 2021-2022. He's also moving the ball around more, averaging 8.3 assists per game this season versus 6.7 in 2021-2022.

He has scored less than 20 points in just six of 45 games he's played this season, and so far has recorded three triple-doubles and eight double-doubles, including setting a career-high 17 assists in a game against Toronto on Dec. 29. That was also the last time he's scored less than 20 points in a game he's played, scoring 19.