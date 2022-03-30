x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Severe Weather

MLGW reports 5,500 customers without power as severe weather moves through

MLGW asks people to call its Outage Hotline at 901-544-6500 to report an outage in their area.
Credit: MLGW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Be ready for power outages across the Mid-South as severe weather moves through. 

As of 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, MLGW reports about 5,500 customers without power. There were more than 18,000 without power just after 3 p.m.

For information about a specific outage or if there is a specific outage and this map is not showing it in that section, MLGW asks customers to call its Outage Hotline at 901-544-6500.

When it comes to downed power lines, always assume the power lines are live and have electricity flowing. Do not touch them or walk on them.

To report an emergency such as downed wires or gas leaks, please call 901-528-4465. This number should be treated like 911 and only used for these types of emergencies.

Click here to learn more about how power restoration works.

RELATED: Tornado Watch in effect for Memphis and the Mid-South until 8pm

RELATED: 7 injuries reported after tornado in Springdale

RELATED: West Memphis opens storm shelters for residents ahead of Wednesday's severe weather threat

RELATED: What to do if there's a tornado

RELATED: How to prepare for severe weather

RELATED: How the City of Memphis wants you to get ready for Wednesday's severe weather threat

In Other News

Severe Weather strikes parts of the Southern U.S.