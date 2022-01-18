$5,000 reward offered for additional suspects in death of Rhodes College student

22-year-old Drew Rainer was killed during home invasion in midtown Memphis on October 3, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: video above is from October 2021.

Memphis and Shelby County Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday a $5,000 reward is being offered to find any additional suspects in the death of Rhodes College student Andrew (Drew) Rainer Jr.

22-year-old Rainer was killed during home invasion in midtown October 3, 2021. Investigators said several suspects forced their way into the house and robbed those inside. A second person was hurt in the invasion.

Two days after the crime, U.S. Marshals arrested 36-year-old Rainess Holmes. Holmes is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and murder while committing a burglary.

“One arrest has been made relative to this homicide,” said Major Webb Kirkdoffer of the Memphis Police Department’s Homicide Bureau. “However, investigators still need the public’s help identifying additional individuals who are responsible for Rainer’s murder.”

Crime Stoppers said Rainer’s family added $3,000 to the usual $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward, for a total of $5,000.

“We know that someone in the community knows something that can help bring more perpetrators of this murder to justice,” said E. Winslow (Buddy) Chapman. “All a citizen has to do is call 528-CASH and we will pass the information on to detectives.”