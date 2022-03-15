Inspection of Hernando de Soto Bridge to cause lane closures

Lane closures are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 16, as ArDOT and its consultant continue the inspections.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and HNTB will continue their hands-on inspection of the Hernando de Soto Bridge on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather permitting, only one lane of traffic in one direction will be closed on March 16 and 17 as crews inspect the bridge during the following times:

Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the eastbound outside lane will be closed until 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, the westbound outside lane will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

ArDOT said HNTB expects to complete the inspection within those times, but they may need to be extended or changed based on various conditions affecting the testing.