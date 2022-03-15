x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Inspection of Hernando de Soto Bridge to cause lane closures

Lane closures are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, March 16, as ArDOT and its consultant continue the inspections.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and HNTB will continue their hands-on inspection of the Hernando de Soto Bridge on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather permitting, only one lane of traffic in one direction will be closed on March 16 and 17 as crews inspect the bridge during the following times:

  • Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the eastbound outside lane will be closed until 6:30 p.m.
  • On Thursday, the westbound outside lane will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

ArDOT said HNTB expects to complete the inspection within those times, but they may need to be extended or changed based on various conditions affecting the testing.

RELATED: Here's where you can check the latest road conditions in the Mid-South

Drivers should slow down and minimize distractions when moving through a work zone. Using a phone in a work zone is against the law and can result in citations and doubled fines. 

Related Articles

In Other News

McKesson slapped with $1 million in civil penalty fees after DEA investigation