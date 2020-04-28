What impacts one community, impacts us all

Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on conflicting messages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Coping with the coronavirus outbreak is bad enough without having to deal with mixed messages from government leaders and public health officials. Conflicting messages have been a constant part of the White House response. The same is true many states, notably Georgia and Florida.

But in Tennessee, public officials for the most part have been on the same page, particularly at the local level. That was never more evident that Monday’s COVID-19 update that featured government officials from Memphis, Shelby County, and all six suburban municipalities.

They came together to announce that they have agreed as a team on a careful, deliberate plan to reopen businesses and jumpstart the local economy. The plan is called Back to Business, which is really a misnomer. This is far from business as usual and we should not think that it is. Instead, it is slow process based on data and science – that will allow us to ease into reopening most businesses – with crowd limits and social distancing in force.

If elected leaders see a rise in COVID-19 cases, the stay at home orders likely will return. So, let’s not fool ourselves into believing that this pandemic is about to be over.