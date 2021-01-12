Memphis Councilman to introduce resolution honoring Young Dolph and naming street for him

JB Smiley said the public ceremony unveiling the street name will be held December 16, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis City Councilman is sponsoring a resolution to honor Young Dolph and name a street after the rapper.

Adolph Thornton Jr. was shot and killed November 17, 2021, his favorite cookie store on Airways Blvd. Memphis Police have released pictures of the suspects, but no one has been arrested as of now.

Councilman JB Smiley Jr. said he plans to introduce a resolution at the Memphis City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 7, to celebrate Young Dolph and name a street in his honor. Smiley said the public ceremony unveiling the street name will be held December 16, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. and Dunn Avenue and Airways Blvd near the Memphis Depot Industrial Park.

Smiley said Young Dolph’s family released the following statement:

“Castalia Heights community in particular, bestowing this honor is not only a way to celebrate his contributions, but it also continues to serve as a remembrance for the people of this community, of someone who made themselves a relatable example of hard work and perseverance.

He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself, but also prioritized family and community. In short, he was a role model and beacon of hope. And he took this responsibility very seriously.

Beyond the philanthropic efforts and acts of community building, Adolph also spoke with community leaders about his plans to build music education centers where young people would be able to gain access to the training and resources often unattainable to under-served and under-represented communities. It was always his mission to bridge those gaps and create pathways for the people of his city.

Countries and communities all over the world have been honoring his life with murals and dedications, and these public acts of love are received warmly by our family. But how much more meaningful would it be to have his very own hometown do the same.”

Smiley said the family is planning a public memorial service. Pastor Earle Fisher told our Jeni Dipirzio a public memorial at the FedExForum on December 16, 2021.