Memphis in May to return to Tom Lee Park in 2023

Tom Lee Park is currently under construction as part of a $60 million park redesign from the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Beale Street Music Festival and World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will return to the Memphis riverfront downtown in Tom Lee Park in 2023, Memphis in May organizers announced Thursday.

Organizers said Mayor Jim Strickland offered a solution to help with the financial implications of moving into a modified event site in Tom Lee Park in 2023. The park is currently under construction as part of a $60 million park redesign from the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

“Mayor Strickland recognized the cultural value and impressive economic impact that Memphis in May delivers for the city of Memphis, and we are grateful for his personal leadership to ensure the festival’s return to our long-term home,” said Leigh Shockey, Memphis in May 2023 Board Chair.

Memphis in May 2023 dates: