Tigers claw their way to win against Mustangs

University of Memphis men’s basketball team beats SMU by a score of 76-72 at the FedExForum Tuesday night

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It wasn’t pretty, but a win is still a win.

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team earned a hard-fought win at the FedExForum Tuesday night, beating SMU 76-72.

The Tigers had a balanced scoring attack with 5 players in double digits. Alex Lomax led the way with 14 points, while Landers Nolley and D.J. Jeffries each added 12 points, and DeAndre Williams and Moussa Cisse each chipped in 10 points.

Memphis shot a brutal 48% from the free throw line, going 12-25. Their 3-point shooting was a bright spot, going 12-21 for an impressive 46.7%.